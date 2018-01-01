Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Network and Leadership Incubator
SW PA Water Network – Request for Proposals 2022
PROPOSAL DEADLINE: Tuesday, February 1st (submissions accepted here).
An information session about the selection process and RFP will be held on Friday, January 7th at 10am (more information here). Any questions or feedback about the RFP or selection process can be submitted through this form.
Project partners: Institute of Conservation Leadership and Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University
Phase 1: (2018-2019)
An exploratory study was conducted, Accelerating Transformational Change in Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers, to explore the challenges and opportunities for water resource management in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Conversations with local stakeholders found that addressing the current water system challenges in Southwest Pennsylvania effectively and efficiently requires a systematic and integrated approach. A final recommendation was made to establish cooperation and trust across geographical, jurisdictional, political, social and cultural boundaries through an inclusive and transparent process.
Phase 2: (2019-2021)
Building on Phase I recommendations, the Water Center at Penn has supported the creation and ongoing development of a Southwestern Pennsylvania (SW PA) Water Network as a neutral facilitator. Key guiding documents have been created, including: vision, purpose and goals, network participation, leadership structure, and a recommendation for what type of administrative arrangement might work best for long-term sustainability. Other activities include the development of a SW PA Leadership Incubator program – identifying, developing, and equipping the next generation of diverse regional water leaders with collaborative leadership skills and relationships necessary for achieving the network vision and goals. The Water Center at Penn assisted with documenting water data-related needs in the region to support robust data collection, monitoring, and communication. Finally, technical and financial assistance and support has been provided to a number of small towns and municipalities within the Three Rivers region that are currently suffering from insufficient capacity to deliver the water services for which they are responsible.
Phase 3: (2021-2022)
Building on progress made in Phase II, the Water Center at Penn staff is supporting the SW PA Water Network in implementing recommendations, specifically the selection of a host organization and a local coordinator, and the transition process. Phase III also builds on the areas of high energy for specific water issues as expressed by network members during all-network meetings in prior phases, facilitating opportunities to connect and participate in the network and finding potential joint collaboration. The Leadership Incubator is undergoing a second cohort program, and the data initiative continues to develop resources for local water leaders to understand the data-related resources in the region and develop priorities for coming years.
For more information about the SW PA Water Network, please see this overview, or contact Miriam Hacker at hackerm@sas.upenn.edu.
Resources
Key Background Resources
Southwestern Pennsylvania Data Landscape Discussion Paper-August 2021
Waterloop #70: Accelerating Change in Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers with Alison De Luise and Karl Russek– Jan 2021
Virtual Conversation with the Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA) – July 2020
SW PA Water Network Zoom Presentation – May 2020
Accelerating Transformational Change in Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Phase 1 Report – July 2019
SW PA Water Network Development Resources
SW PA Water Network Leadership Structure – July 2021 Version – July 2021
SW PA Water Network Virtual Engagement – Series Summary – June 2021
SW PA Water Network Vision, Purpose, Goals – Feb 2021
Addressing Dec 2020 Stakeholder Survey Feedback on Draft Network Vision, Purpose, Goals – Feb 2021
SW PA Dec 2020 Stakeholder Survey Responses – Jan 2021
Southwestern PA Water Network May 2020 Virtual Stakeholder Meetings Report – May 2020
SW PA Water Network First Stakeholder Workshop Report – Dec 2019
Project Research Products
Best Practices for the Creation and Maintenance of a Collaborative Water Resource Network in SW PA – Summary of Interviews – October 2020
SW PA Water Resource Stakeholders Map – August 2020
News
Accelerating Transformational Change in SW PA Water Management-A Project Newsletter July 2021
Accelerating Transformational Change in SW PA Water Management-A Project Newsletter February 2021
Accelerating Transformational Change in SW PA Water Management-A Project Newsletter December 2020
Accelerating Transformational Change in SW PA Water Management-A Project Newsletter October 2020
Accelerating Transformational Change in SW PA Water Management-A Project Newsletter September 2020
Accelerating Transformational Change in SW PA Water Management-A Project Newsletter August 2020
Accelerating Transformational Change in SW PA Water Management-A Project Newsletter June 2020
Accelerating Transformational Change in SW PA Water Management-A Project Newsletter February 2020
Engagement Opportunities
Contact Information
Miriam Hacker
Senior Research Implementation Lead, The Water Center at Penn
Project Lead
